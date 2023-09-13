Wrong-way driver crashes into multiple vehicles overnight near major highway, SAPD says

The driver finally stopped after SAPD placed spikes on the road.

SAN ANTONIO — A wrong-way driver crashed into multiple vehicles before police placed spikes on the road to catch the driver on the northwest side Tuesday evening.

The incident began when police noticed the driver near I-10 around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they sent out several patrol cars to try and make contact with the female driver. They say at some point she purposely rammed another vehicle before striking an SAPD patrol vehicle.

She continued driving the wrong-way on Loop 410 and I-10 but finally stopped after SAPD placed spikes on the road.

Officials say the pursuit ended at Loop 410 near Fredericksburg Road.