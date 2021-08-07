Wrong-way driver crashes into vehicle, killing two women inside, police say

The wrong-way driver's pickup truck rolled over and burst into flames.

A wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle with two women inside, killing them, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 35 at Eisenhauer Road.

Police said multiple officers tried to get the driver to pull over, but the driver refused. That driver eventually crashed head-on into an SUV on the interstate.

The female victims were pronounced dead when authorities arrived. The wrong-way driver's pickup truck rolled over and burst into flames.

Police and witnesses rescued the suspect driver and pulled him to safety. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. If he survives, he could be facing two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter.