Officer's patrol car bursts into flames after wrong-way driver crashes into him

The officer as able to get out of the unit, but is recovering from serious injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A Von Ormy officer's patrol car bursts into flames after a wrong-way driver crashed into him, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 35 near SW Loop 410.

Police said the officer was traveling south when he came up over a hill and crashed head-on into an SUV driving the wrong way.

The police unit caught fire and the driver of the SUV got out and ran, authorities said. The officer as able to get out of the unit, but is recovering from serious injuries at University Hospital.

No arrests have been reported.