Wrong-way driver crashes into semi, dies in fiery crash

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to the scene at I-10 near La Cantera Parkway around 3:30 a.m.

At the scene, there was a car with significant damage engulfed in flames.

When fire crews arrived, they quickly worked to put out the fire and pulled out the driver.

The driver, described as a woman in her 20s-30s, did not have a pulse and while CPR was administered, crews were unable to revive her. She died at the scene.

An official with SAPD said that the woman was driving the wrong way on I-10. Shortly, before the crash, a 911 call was made regarding the wrong-way driver as she passed DeZavala Road.

As the driver came up near La Cantera Parkway, a nearby semi-truck tried to get out of the way, but was unable to and clipped the car head-on; this caused the car to spin out of control and hit the blunt end of a center median.