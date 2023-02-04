Wrong-way driver crashes into SAPD vehicle, causing chain reaction involving multiple vehicles

Police say the driver was speeding the wrong way on Eisenhauer when they swerved and slammed into the police car causing them to hit the vehicle in front of him.

SAN ANTONIO — A wrong-way driver suspected of driving while intoxicated crashed into an SAPD vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash involving multiple vehicles early Sunday.

It happened on the 4900 block of Eisenhauer Road near Fratt Road on the northeast side of town around 12:51 a.m.

Police say the officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection with three other vehicles, when the driver of a speeding SUV going the wrong way swerved and slammed into the back of the patrol car.

The impact caused a chain reaction, with the patrol car hitting the vehicle in front of him, and that vehicle hitting the truck in front of them.

The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Both the driver and the passenger inside the SUV had to be extracted from the vehicle by firefighters. The passenger of the SUV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver was in stable condition.

Police say the driver of the SUV will be facing two counts of intoxication assault, as well as charges for driving while intoxicated.

Everybody else in the other vehicles was checked out by EMS at the scene and released.

Eisenhauer Road was shut down while police collected evidence and investigated the accident.

No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.

