Wrong-way driver crashes into another vehicle after police try to pull him over

SAN ANTONIO — A wrong-way driver is in critical condition after crashing head on into another vehicle, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Wurzbach Parkway and Wetmore Road. The driver was heading east bound in the west bound lanes of Wurzbach.

Despite police efforts to stop him, the driver crashed at the intersection. That driver had to be extricated from his car. He was rushed to a local hospital.

The other driver was able to get out of his vehicle and is reportedly in stable condition. Authorities did not report if the wrong-way driver will face charges.