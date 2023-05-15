Wrong-way driver crashes into 18-wheeler truck

Police suspect the driver was intoxicated.

VON ORMY, Texas — A suspected drunk driver going the wrong way on I-35 crashed into an 18-wheeler truck early Monday morning.

It happened around 2:35 a.m. on I-35 North near Fisher Road in Von Ormy.

Police say a man in his 30s driving a Lexus was traveling on I-35 going the wrong way. Multiple big rig drivers saw the driver and began alerting each other to the danger.

The 18-wheeler truck that the man hit had actually begun to slow down after he was told about the wrong-way driver, just beofre he was hit.

Both drivers refused to be taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Lexus is being evaluated by police for driving while intoxiated.

