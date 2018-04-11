SAN ANTONIO — A deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver and an 18-wheeler overnight on the east side shut down part of Interstate 10 for several hours.

This is the second crash involving a wrong-way driver in San Antonio this week.

According to San Antonio Police, the head-on crash was reported on I-10 near Martin Luther King Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators said the wrong-way driver was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-10 before slamming into an 18-wheeler head-on.

The crash caused the big rig to catch fire.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler only had a few cuts and bruises.

I-10 was shut down in both directions for several hours Sunday morning. It has since reopened.

