SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead and two others are critically injured following a crash on the west side early Friday morning.

According to San Antonio Police, they received multiple calls for a wrong-way driver in a white SUV on Highway 151 near Rodgers Road around 2:45 am Friday.

The female driver was reportedly traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of 151 near Loop 1604 with another woman in the passenger seat.

Investigators said the wrong-way driver crashed head-on with a construction painting truck traveling in the fast lane. The collision caused the white SUV to burst into flames and the construction truck to flip over.

The driver of the white SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the construction painting truck was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the wrong way driver may have been intoxicated.

