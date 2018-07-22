Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man who led them on a pursuit Saturday evening.

The chase began on a call for a reckless/wrong way driver on Highway 16 and continued through southwest Bexar County and into Atascosa County.

The driver crashed his vehicle into a fence in Poteet. After stopping, he reversed his vehicle into a patrol unit, causing damage to the patrol unit. No deputies were injured during the incident.

The man's name has not yet been released. He faces charges of evading arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

