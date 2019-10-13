SCHERTZ, Texas — Seven passengers and the drivers of two vehicles were taken to San Antonio hospitals after a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Schertz Police Department said.

According to police, a white Chevrolet truck was traveling north in the southbound I-35 lanes between 12:00 and 12:30 a.m. Police began responding to the area when they were notified the truck hit a double decker tour bus.

The driver of the truck and the driver of the bus was transported by ambulance to San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC). Seven passengers were transported to nearby hospitals. None of the passengers of the bus received life threatening injuries, police said.

The accident is still under investigation.

