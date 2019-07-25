Six months after a vendor fueled an H-E-B station with the wrong gas, company officials are telling KENS 5 who was responsible.

The mix-up happened at the H-E-B Plus off FM 306 in New Braunfels. Wrong gas was in the pumps from 6:30 pm January 8 until about noon the next day.

"I've seen what diesel can do to cars honestly if that were to happen I would want them to basically fix my car," driver Alan Tamayo told KENS 5 on Thursday.

"I think that's something they should be very careful of because that is dangerous," Wayne Castillo another driver added.

A danger H-E-B officials say the vendor is responsible for.

In a statement to KENS 5, H-E-B said, "Coastal Transport assumed responsibility and H-E-B is holding the vendor accountable to take care of all customers affected by this incident."

After a couple of calls to the Coastal Transport Vice President of Safety, we received a simple "No comment."

But despite the promise to take care of all those affected, the damage may already be done.

"Yeah, I'd think twice before I go back there," driver Joey Asher said.

"Now that you said that, I kind of don't want to go over there," Tamayo added.

If you think your car was impacted by this incident you can file a claim by calling 1-800-929-0870.