Police find wrecked vehicle in flames on Highway 151

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department found a car in flames on the city's west side, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 151 at West Military Drive.

When police arrived, they found a wrecked vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The San Antonio Fire Department was able to put out the fire.

Witnesses told police they saw a man and a woman escape the car as it caught fire. Then, they hopped into another vehicle and sped off.

Authorities said they will follow up with the owner of the vehicle.