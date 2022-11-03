Wreck involving four vehicles leaves one in critical condition

A section of the highway was shut down for about an hour and a half.

SAN ANTONIO — A wreck involving four cars on a northwest-side highway left one person in critical condition.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 10 at 410.

The San Antonio Police Department said they were in the process of shutting down the highway after two vehicles collided.

While doing so, two other vehicles crashed into the already wrecked cars. One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, with multiple broken bones, police said.

No one involved in the crash is expected to face any charges. That section of the highway was shut down for about an hour and a half.