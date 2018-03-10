Neighbors in the Alamo Heights community said they are wary after a woman was witnessed snatching an expensive wreath from a home in the community.

According to the witness who sent the video to KENS 5, putting out fall decorations to celebrate the season is an annual tradition in the community. Neighbors throughout the city go all out to bring the spooky spirit to their homes with elaborate decorations.

But unfortunately, thieves are also on the prowl to steal the holidays away.

The woman was recorded just after 2:20 a.m., snatching the wreath, valued at $300, from the resident's door. She was captured on a doorbell camera as she stole the fall decor and ran to a waiting car to flee the scene.

The theft was reported to the Alamo Heights police and placed on several neighborhood blogs with the video. But, so far, the suspect has not been found.

If anyone recognizes the woman in the video, you are asked to report her to the (210) 822-3321.

