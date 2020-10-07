Would you like a side of PPE with your paleta? Local organizations team up to distribute both

Centro San Antonio and Chamoy City Limits will hold pop-ups downtown.

SAN ANTONIO — As the number of coronavirus cases in San Antonio/Bexar County continues to rise, personal protective equipment is of the utmost importance to protect yourself and those around you.

In an effort to provide PPE to as many San Antonians as possible, Centro San Antonio and Chamoy City Limits are serving up complimentary face masks, hand sanitizer, and as an added bonus-- paletas.

Centro CEO Matt Brown explained how the idea came from the rise in local cases, " We have recently seen a troubling rise in coronavirus cases in Bexar County. We are reminding the community to continue to observe the CDC recommended health practices as well as expressing our appreciation through some delicious, locally-made paletas."

Chamoy City Limits truck owner and artist Ana Fernandez stressed the importance of PPE, " Getting masks and sanitizer out into the hands of people downtown is really important right now. Having the ice cream truck creates a fun pop-up that gets the message out."

The truck will be set up from 2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. at various downtown locations every Friday during the month of July.