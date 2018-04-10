A church is praying for the family of a truck driver killed after police say he drove off I-35 and Weidner Road and crashed into a ditch.

The postal driver, who has not been identified knocked down a power pole, uprooted trees and left the fence mangled in front of Kingdom Life Christian Ministries.

For many a church is a place to find inner peace but on Thursday that serenity collided with tragedy.

"Just a life is so precious, so precious," Pastor Tyronne McCreary said. "Our heart just really goes out to that family."

For more than eight years Kingdom Life Christian Ministries has accepted worshippers with open arms.

"Here just serving our community," McCreary said.

But he says he never expected a man would take his last breath so close to God’s home.

"They won't be coming home, so instantly my heart was to see if we can find out who and be in prayer for them," McCreary said.

The pastor says the fence can be fixed but it’s the victim’s family his church is worried about.

"A pretty tragic moment at the time when that occurred, I mean just seeing how this transpired,” McCreary said. “I'm just in awe of how it all happened."

Police say the truck driver crash around 1:15 a.m. after driving off Highway I-35 and across the access road.

"This is material stuff God will provide, and we will take care of the fence part. The most important thing to me is the gentleman that lost his life and his family," McCreary said. "We definitely will be praying for as a church for him and his family."

