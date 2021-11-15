World's biggest bounce house returns to San Antonio this weekend

The world biggest bounce house returns the weekend of November 19-21 to the Helotes Festival Grounds at 12132 Leslie Road.

SAN ANTONIO — Big Bounce America is bringing back its epic bouncy castle experience to the Alamo City.

The grounds will have four different areas. They include the World's Biggest Bounce House, an inflatable obstacle course called the Giant, a sporting area with goals, nets, hoops and balls called the Sport Slam, and an alien-themed inflatable area called airSPACE.

For the World's Biggest Bounce House, there will be dedicated time slots. The other bounce areas will be free to access any time with your ticket.