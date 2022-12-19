World War II veteran celebrates his 101st birthday

Alfred Dietrick is a graduate of Fox Tech High School in San Antonio and an Army veteran who served in the 36th Infantry Division.

SAN ANTONIO — A World War II veteran is celebrating his 101st birthday.

Alfred Dietrick is a graduate of Fox Tech High School in San Antonio and an Army veteran, who served in the 36th Infantry Division.

His unit fought in North Africa, Italy, France and Germany.

Every year, Dietrick reflects on his time fighting overseas, specifically in Italy.

Those memories took place around the Christmas holiday.

He's gone back to visit several times, and there was even a movie made telling the story of his time there during the war.

The celebration took place at the Parklane West Healthcare Center.

