World Heritage Festival showcases unique San Antonio history and culture

Celebrate the first and only World Heritage site in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The eighth annual World Heritage Festival starts Wednesday and will continue until Sunday, September 10.

This annual event celebrates San Antonio's unique history and vibrant community. This is a multi-day festival with events at various locations including the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, The Alamo, and the World Heritage Office. Some of the events include a Park Ranger tour, Mariachi Mass, Alamo tour, San Juan Acequia river hike, and live music featuring the Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band and school choirs.

The event promotes the San Antonio Missions, the only World Heritage Site in Texas. The festival also coincides with the globally recognized Organization of World Heritage Cities Solidarity Day on September 8, marking this an as international celebration.

In 2015, The San Antonio Missions were recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, Cultural Organization as a World Heritage Site. The missions are the largest collection of Spanish colonial architecture in the U.S. Since 2016, the World Heritage Festival has helped residents and visitors celebrate San Antonio's unique history and culture through family-friendly events.

