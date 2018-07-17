SAN ANTONIO-- At InBalance there's no getting bored.

"I wanted to create a space where people could get everything they wanted in one convenient spot," InBalance, owner, Hope Pedraza said.

Each of the yoga, Pilates and barre classes are based on Pilates and dance principals to sculpt and tone.

“So you are working your abs, and your arms and your legs and your hips. So it's all of those things that you need to help with posture and balance," Pedraza said.

These exercises also work intricate muscles you may not work while running or lifting weights, because of that Owner Hope Pedraza says you are bound to see results.

"You are going to get a toned tight body but it's also that feeling you get when you leave that you've accomplished something. And that's what we like to see when people leave that they feel good,” Pedraza said.

On this day, I decided to try out their Barre Bounce class. It adds a trampoline to the traditional barre class.

"It's such a great work out for women though because it really does help build your core and your pelvic floor. So women who are scared to bounce around and jump. The more you do it, the stronger you are going to build everything that has changed from pregnancy, from having kids. So it really is a great work out for pre and post-natal and then for years after that," Pedraza said.

She should know.

Pedraza is in her last trimester and is still working out.

"All of our instructors are great at giving modifications. They know how to change things up for pregnant women," Pedraza said.

The warm up started out with your basic Pilates moves, really tightening that core.

Kim Ruiz, who just joined in Balance also getting a good burn.

“Look at me. I've tried other workouts before and this one has definitely has taken me up to another level,” Kim Ruiz said.

Kim also trains in weightlifting, cycling and body combat, but says the techniques she's learned at InBalance have only helped improve her other workouts.

"When I got to my other gyms and work out, I incorporate what I learned here and I definitely see that balance and that core strength,” Ruiz said.

She also was shocked to see Pedraza at 37 weeks pregnant, still going full force.

"She's pregnant y'all. She's working us out pregnant and I can't keep up with her," Pedraza said.

Which just proves that these variety in workouts, for every level, can help get to a more toned you.

"I think people just appreciate having the variety. Getting a whole different class every day because that's how our bodies get used to exercise," Pedraza said.

