Work van consumed by flames at Fred's Fish Fry corporate office

SAN ANTONIO — Crews with the San Antonio Fire Department were called out to the 1600 block of Somerset, the corporate office of Fred's Fish Fry, Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported structure fire.

At the scene, crews found a work van on fire in the back of the office, according to a spokesperson with SAFD.

The spokesperson noted that crews had a hard time getting through two secured gates to where the van was located.

It is uncleared what started the fire at this time, but three vehicles were damaged during the incident.