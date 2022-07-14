Woodlawn Theatre relocating to Wonderland of the Americas, rebrand on the way

The theatre is expected to move to the former Bijou theatre where it will be turned into the performing arts venue.

SAN ANTONIO — The Woodlawn Theatre will be relocating to the Wonderland of the Americas, the theatre announced Wednesday.

The theatre is currently in the Deco District where it has been for the last ten years. The theatre is expected to move to the former Bijou theatre where it will be turned into the performing arts venue.

The organization's youth program will also be based in the Wonderland of the Americas where it will continue to provide musical theatre educational programs, the theatre said.

"Making this change after a successful ten-year run is what we feel our organization needs to do to help grow our existing programming for the next few years,” states Woodlawn Theatre Executive/Artistic Director Chris Rodriguez. “Change is never easy, but we are eager and excited about the challenge."

The Balcones Heights mayor is also excited for the move.

"The City of Balcones Heights is so excited to have the Woodlawn Theater join the arts and entertainment offerings at Wonderland of the Americas,” exclaims Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne de Leon. “The Woodlawn joins Dave & Buster’s, the Balcones Heights Jazz Festival, several existing entertainment-themed tenants, and a host of special events at Wonderland of the Americas. As we say, there is always something happening at Wonderland of the Americas.”

There's also more! A new name will be announced for the organization soon.