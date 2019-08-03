SAN ANTONIO — A lot has changed since the Alamo City was named one of the best cities for women entrepreneurs in 2016. In those three years, even more women have begun leading their own businesses.

Luz Ortiz is one business owner who has witnessed the growth first-hand. When she first announced she owned a boxing gym nearly three years ago, she got the same question time and time again.

"'What does she think she's doing in a boxing gym?'" she recalled, with a laugh.

Since then, Ortiz has proved herself to be a successful businesswoman in San Antonio. She, along with other women leaders, says that San Antonio is a great place for a woman to own a company.

Judy Zimmerman, president of RVK Architects said the city's diversity helps women-owned businesses thrive.

"Whether you're male or female, San Antonio is good at being a community who accepts all," she explained.

While San Antonio's big-city diversity encourages women to lead business ventures, the city's small-town feel helps them thrive, explained Pam Goble, interim president for San Antonio's chapter of the National Organization for Women Business Owners.

"Women by nature are communicators," Goble said. "San Antonio is all about developing relationships. When you get into maybe Houston or Dallas, they're wonderful cities, but we're very relationship oriented."

With more women starting their own companies, women with a little experience play a role too. That's one thing Zimmerman learned when one of her employees left to start a business of her own.

"She gave me a hug and said 'thank you for being my mentor,'" she said. "I didn't even know I was her mentor. You never know who is watching you in life."

Ortiz said she has helped many other aspiring business-owners too.

"People came to me like, 'hey Luz, I want to come into this business. How do I do it?'" she recalled. "I don't like it when women don't think they can do it. I'm like, yeah - you can!"