Women celebrated at Coastal Bend Women of Sports Panel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Women of Sports Panel was held in honor of women in sports.

The Corpus Christi Hooks and Orthopedic Center of Corpus Christi organized the special event. It was free to attend at Brewster's Street Icehouse Downtown where any one was able to stop by, meet some remarkable people, and ask questions.

Coaches from local colleges were on the panel as well as those who've gone on to play in the USA Women's National Baseball Team.

3NEWS spoke with Sara Goodrum, she is the Director of Player Development for the Houston Astros.

She explained, "it was really interesting for me to get to know some of these people's stories and the hard work and perseverance they have. It's really special."

Our very own Leslie Adami co-hosted the event and said the conversations with the panelists and audience were all uplifting and insightful.

