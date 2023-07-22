Women celebrated at Coastal Bend Women of Sports Panel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Women of Sports Panel was held in honor of women in sports.
The Corpus Christi Hooks and Orthopedic Center of Corpus Christi organized the special event. It was free to attend at Brewster's Street Icehouse Downtown where any one was able to stop by, meet some remarkable people, and ask questions.
Coaches from local colleges were on the panel as well as those who've gone on to play in the USA Women's National Baseball Team.
3NEWS spoke with Sara Goodrum, she is the Director of Player Development for the Houston Astros.
She explained, "it was really interesting for me to get to know some of these people's stories and the hard work and perseverance they have. It's really special."
Our very own Leslie Adami co-hosted the event and said the conversations with the panelists and audience were all uplifting and insightful.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Visible damage on new Harbor Bridge is cosmetic, developers say
- Chris Perez returns to Corpus Christi, hangs out with Selena's family
- Woman, unborn baby killed in crash after hitting alligator on highway, officials say
- Sinton's Blake Mitchell selected by Kansas City Royals in MLB Draft
- One killed, two injured when grain elevator collapses in Tynan
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.