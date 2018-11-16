SAN ANTONIO — Delaine Ojada is a teacher sharing an important lesson outside of the classroom: "Anyone who's able to help, should."

She's referring the Battered Women and Children's Shelter, where, on her time off, Ojada has brought her husband and two songs to help bring donated clothing and other needed items.

"When I saw there was a need for it, I was like, 'OK, we've got to get more. Let's get it all together, some pillows, blankets, and clothes like that too,'" she said.

Ojada combed through their closets after learning the shelter is low on warm clothing. In addition to coats, sweaters, scarves and gloves, shelter staff are asking for hygienic products, blankets, pillows, baby wipes, pajamas and underwear.

"People come to the shelter with absolutely nothing—if anything, a black garbage bag with all their possessions in it," said Marta Palaez with Family Violence Prevention Services. "We need everything to make them feel whole again."

The shelter especially needs clothes for kids. Two-thirds of those helped by Family Violence Prevention Services are children.

"Mothers come with their children, of course. It is an average of three children per mother" Palaez said.

The clothing they pick up here becomes much more than just a way to stay warm in the winter months.

"When you have nothing, a coat becomes a symbol of dignity," Palaez said.

Any help received here is the first step to healing a family. Palaez said it's also the start to eliminating other big problems the community faces.

"Every other social issue is related to domestic violence, to that family that could be made whole or could be made another casualty," she said.

The Women and Children's Shelter Donation Center is located at 2617 N. Main Ave. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

© 2018 KENS