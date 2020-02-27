SAN ANTONIO — A woman miraculously escaped from a fiery crash Wednesday night unscathed.

According to officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 11:50 p.m. near US 90 and Montgomery Road.

Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found a pickup truck that was crashed into a pole and fully engulfed with flames.

The driver of the truck reportedly swerved to miss hitting a deer and ended up crashing into a pole.

It took crews approximately 25 minutes to find the truck and put out the blaze due to some confusion with jurisdictions, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

However, the crash did take down powerlines causing approximately 3,000 CPS customers to be without power for more than an hour, according to city officials. .