Woman's family makes plea from someone to come forward with information in homicide investigation

Desiree Fisher was found Friday on the side of the road on the southeast side with multiple gunshot wounds

SAN ANTONIO — On Friday, San Antonio Police received a tip from a passerby that a body with trauma was found on the side of a road on the Southeast side near the area of Southcross Ranch and Side Saddle Drive.

Initial reports say that police suspected foul play. The medical examiners officer identified the woman as 24-year-old Desiree Zaria Fisher, who died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Desiree's family spoke with KENS 5, and described her as loving, funny, caring, and had a huge heart. Fisher was currently enrolled in online classes pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice, and wanted to be a detective.

The family says they are devastated by her death and are making a plea to the public to come forward with information concerning her death.

San Antonio Police say this is an active investigation and homicide detectives are working to find potential leads in this case.

If anyone has any suspect information on this shooting, citizens can call SAPD’s Homicide unit at 210-207-7635 or submit an anonymous tip via text message. Text the keyword SATIP and your message to 847411 (tip411).

