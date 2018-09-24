SAN ANTONIO — A married couple was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on the southeast side Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The sister of the deceased male told police she heard a pop around 4:45 am Monday before walking in on her brother commit suicide in the home located in the 3800 block of Viewsite Drive. She saw her sister-in-law shot in the head on the couch, according to police.

The couple was in their 60s.

Police said they were having marital issues.

© 2018 KENS