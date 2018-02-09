SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found dead on the northwest side by police, who were searching for the victim following a call from her mother.

Officers say they received the call just after 1 AM Sunday morning. The victim's mother told police that her daughter had been stabbed by a man and didn't know where she was.

Police used the daughter's phone to track her location near Camp Bullis Rd and Interstate 10. When officers arrived at the area in the 6100 block of Camp Bullis Road, they found a vehicle and the victim’s body on the side of the road.

The cause of the victim’s death has yet to be determined, but police say the body looked like it had been run over. Homicide detectives are investigating the scene as a murder case. The suspect’s whereabouts are unknown.

