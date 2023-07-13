Woman wanted for capital murder in Arkansas arrested in Bexar County

The U.S. Marshals had said that Grisby was considered armed and dangerous. Details of her arrest were not clear.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A woman accused of killing a man in Arkansas was arrested in Bexar County this week.

U.S. Marshals had been searching for 37-year-old Karisha Grisby since June 16, when they say she was involved in the deadly shooting of a man near a Little Rock Ronald McDonald House. The victim in the shooting had been staying there with his family.

The U.S. Marshals had said that Grisby was considered armed and dangerous. Details of her arrest were not clear as of Thursday.

Grisby was taken into custody this week in Bexar County, according to arrest logs. She is set to be extradited back to Arkansas on a capital murder charge.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with the murder and will also be facing charges.

