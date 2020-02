SAN ANTONIO — A woman escaped her home without injury after being woken up by the smell of smoke.

According to SAFD, the woman's house, located in the 4200 block of Caesar Chavez, caught on fire just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical short in a back room that was recently added to the home.

Firefighters quickly took control of the fire and prevented it from spreading to the rest of the home.

Damages to the home were estimated to be around $5,000.