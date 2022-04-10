Woman uses stun-gun to rob Academy store, police say

Police say it happened at the Academy location on Loop 410 on August 19 at 8 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for helping finding the woman who allegedly robbed an Academy Sports and Outdoors back in August.

Police say it happened at the Academy location on Loop 410 on August 19 at 8 p.m.

The woman reportedly stole merchandise from the store and started to exit without paying. The manager of the store confronted the suspect and tried to retrieve the merchandise. That's when the suspect threatened the victim with an electric stun-gun, causing the manager to back away. The woman was seen getting into a tan-colored older model SUV and leaving the parking lot.

If you have any information on this crime or know the whereabouts of the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you could get a reward of up to $5,000 and you can remain anonymous.

