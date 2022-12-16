Woman thrown from car after crash in west San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A driver was thrown from her car after a crash on 1604 near Culebra Road on the city's west side.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Friday. The San Antonio Police Department said one driver was turning onto the frontage road when it crashed into another car.
Upon impact, a woman was ejected from the vehicle, suffering traumatic injuries. But the other driver, who was in a black Camero, parked and walked away, police said.
The woman was found unconscious in a ditch and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. It's unclear if the driver of the Camero is the owner of the car. No arrests have been made.