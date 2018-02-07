Seaworld says a guest at the Aquatica water park had to be taken to the hospital after a health issue on one of the water rides.

It happened Sunday evening. Seaworld officials say an emergency response team was dispatched to help the woman.

The San Antonio Fire Department also responded.

Fire officials say the guest, a middle-aged woman, was transported to Christus Santa Rosa. No word on the nature of the health issue or her current condition.

Seaworld released a statement saying the safety of guests and ambassadors is the company’s highest priority.

© 2018 KENS