The woman and the homeowner are not being cooperative, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman Tuesday was taken to the hospital after being shot in the chest on the southwest side, officials say.

San Antonio Police responded to the 8400 block of Hidden Bow for a shooting around 6 a.m. Officials said a bullet came through a window and hit the victim in the chest.

Police said it appears to have been a drive by --- both the victim and the homeowner are not being cooperative, police say.