Ultimately, police were able to take the suspect into custody and she was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after chasing a couple with knives, police said.

Just after 8 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 5700 block of Mobud for a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife, police said.

Officers were talking to and taking information from the husband when they noticed the wife, who is also the suspect, was chasing another couple with two knives.

After chasing the couple with the knives, the suspect went back into her tent and wouldn't come out. Police said because she barricaded herself, the officers called the SWAT team.

Over the course of several hours, different tactics were tried. Ultimately, police were able to take the suspect into custody and she was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There were no injuries reported. Police say the suspect is facing two counts of aggravated assault.

