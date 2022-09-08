Woman struck, killed while walking on highway

Paramedics tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A woman was killed on Wednesday while walking on Highway 46 in New Braunfels.

The New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department were called to Highway 46 at Krause Lane around 8:45 p.m. for reports of an accident involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle while she was walking in the right-hand lane of travel on inbound Hwy 46 South towards New Braunfels.

Paramedics arrived and tried life-saving measures, but she died from her injuries.

The victim was identified as Alix Trask of Cibolo.

The 29-year-old driver from Seguin stopped immediately and cooperated with officials. She was not injured in the collision.

She is not expected to face any charges.

Portions of Highway 46 South were closed for approximately three hours while they conducted a full accident reconstruction investigation.

