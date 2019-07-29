SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed while trying to cross a busy street just down the road from Loop 410.

A spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department said it was still dark when the victim tried to cross Broadway between Greenbrier and Loop 410 near Jim's Restaurant.

A man driving a pickup truck struck the woman. He stopped and is not expected to face any charges.

The victim had not been identified. Police say the Medical Examiner's office is working to confirm an identity.

The victim was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by the vehicle.

Broadway was closed for several hours Monday morning following the incident. The road was reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Nearly two years ago, a 76-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a minivan three blocks from where Monday's fatal accident occurred. At the time of that incident. police told KENS 5 the victim had crossed Broadway without using a crosswalk.