SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found stabbed early Sunday morning and police said the man who did it claimed self-defense.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Babcock and Hillcrest on the northwest side.

Police said the homeowner reported he was sitting in the living room of his apartment when he heard the woman trying to get inside. That's when police said he stabbed the woman.

She was found naked with stab wounds near the apartment, police said. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police are questioning the homeowner and said charges could be filed.