SAN ANTONIO — A woman is hospitalized after she was stabbed on the River Walk, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a section of the River Walk under Interstate 35.

Police did not say what led up to the stabbing, but the woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in unknown condition.

The suspect took off and a description has not been provided.