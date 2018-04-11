SAN ANTONIO — A woman was stabbed multiple times after a bar fight overnight just north of downtown, according to police.

The fight started inside of The Reggae Bar located in the 800 block of San Pedro Avenue near Cypress Street around 1:45 am Sunday, police said.

Investigators said the woman was fighting with someone inside of the bar before the fight spilled outside. She was stabbed several times in the arm during the altercation.

The suspects fled the scene and are still at large, police said.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in serious condition. Police said she lost a lot of blood at the scene.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and weighing out different versions of what they say happened.

No arrests have been made at this time.

