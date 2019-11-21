SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are trying to determine what led to a woman being stabbed in the leg.

Officers were called out to the Villas at Bandera apartments in the 9800 block of Camino Villa around 12:05 a.m.

At the scene, they found an intoxicated woman with a stab wound on her leg.

Police believe that two other people may have been there. They also noted that there was a trail of blood leading out to the parking lot.

It is unclear if the wound was self-inflicted.

The woman is not cooperating with police, according to an official with SAPD.