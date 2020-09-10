Woman stabbed in the hand by daughter during argument, police say

Aggravated assault charges are expected to be filed.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to University Hospital after San Antonio Police said that her daughter stabbed her Friday morning.

Officers were called out to the 9900 block of Kent Forrest for a disturbance between a mother and a daughter.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, the disturbance escalated which resulted in the daughter stabbing her mother in the hand with a knife.

The woman's 18-year-old daughter was placed into custody; charges of aggravated assault are expected to be filed.

The woman was taken to University Hospital to be treated for the stab wound.