Woman stabbed in the hand by daughter during argument, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to University Hospital after San Antonio Police said that her daughter stabbed her Friday morning.
Officers were called out to the 9900 block of Kent Forrest for a disturbance between a mother and a daughter.
According to a spokesperson with SAPD, the disturbance escalated which resulted in the daughter stabbing her mother in the hand with a knife.
The woman's 18-year-old daughter was placed into custody; charges of aggravated assault are expected to be filed.
The woman was taken to University Hospital to be treated for the stab wound.
No further details are available at this time.