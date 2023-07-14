Woman stabbed in the back in a west-side neighborhood, police say

Officers were called out around 1:20 a.m. to the 2400 block of Rivas, near the intersection with Northwest 28th Street.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say a woman is now recovering in the hospital after she was stabbed several times early Friday morning.

Investigators say the woman was stabbed near a home and then walked to two or three other houses in the area asking for help. One of those homeowners called police. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they don't know any other details right now because the victim was not able to tell them much.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

