Woman stabbed in stomach while trying to get on a VIA bus, police say

She exited the bus following the attack and ran a few blocks away.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was stabbed in the stomach while trying to get on a VIA bus, police say.

It happened on the east side of town at the 1300 block of Willow Street around 12:08 p.m. Police say she exited the bus following the attack and ran a few blocks away.

When police found her, she had a stab wound to her stomach. Officials say it was a small wound that is non life-threatening.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.