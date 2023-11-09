Woman sneezed causing her to swerve and crash into 18-wheeler truck

It happened around noon on the 10300 block of Wetmore Road near Broadway.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman driving sneezed, causing her to swerve and crash head on into an 18-wheeler truck Monday afternoon near the airport.

It happened around noon on the 10300 block of Wetmore Road near Broadway. The truck was towing another vehicle, which rolled over, according to police.

The man driving the truck suffered minor injuries. The woman was not injured.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.