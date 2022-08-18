Woman slipped out of handcuffs, smashed window on deputy's cruiser following assault incident

According to BCSO, the woman fled after being pulled over with two other women while they investigated an assault.

HELOTES, Texas — Three women are now in custody after a crash with a BCSO cruiser in far west Bexar County early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday off Canter Horse and Shaenfield Road near Loop 1604.

BCSO deputies said they were called out to a home in the 10100 block of Round Ridge for reports of an assault.

Initially, three women were detained, but one of them broke out of her handcuffs and escaped by busting out one of the windows on the deputy's patrol car.

She jumped in a car and drove off, crashing into a curb near Canter Horse and Schaenfield Rd.

All three women were taken into custody on multiple charges, including assault and evading arrest. One of the suspects also had an outstanding warrant. One of the women claimed she was injured, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

