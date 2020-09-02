SAN ANTONIO — Police say a woman was shot and injured while walking to meet her husband on the east side early Sunday morning.

The woman was walking along North Hein Road to her husband's workplace around 2:25 a.m., according to officials. That's when two men reportedly drove up in a silver vehicle and fired at the woman.

She was shot in her lower back and her ankle, according to police. She told officers she did not know the men.

She was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The men who shot her took off and have not been arrested.

