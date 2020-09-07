Woman shot several times at southeast-side apartment, police say

The woman, who police said is in her 40s, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition. She was shot twice in the legs.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot several times inside a southeast-side apartment and a suspect has not been caught, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Pecan Valley Drive.

Police said the woman was returning to the apartment to "retrieve items that belonged to her from a man she knew" when an altercation took place and shots were fired.

The woman, who police said is in her 40s, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition. She was shot twice in the legs.